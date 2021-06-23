zumix icon pack: Project management

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Guys!
Introducing Zumix icon, Free, and fully customized beautiful icons. Experience hassle-free in having compelling icons for your
We decided to have an idea factory. This factory, like the rest, needed raw materials. One of them was Icon Pack. We designed this icon pack for the first product of this big factory to be the first piece of the first product of this factory.
Not only that, if you don't find the icon you're looking for, feel free to request an icon to zumix.design@gmail.com
https://www.figma.com/community/file/989391380619215459/zumix-icon-pack%3A-Project-management-(Community)
Enjoy!
Don't forget to follow me!
----------
Any Feedback is Welcomed
