zumix icon pack: Project management

Introducing Zumix icon, Free, and fully customized beautiful icons. Experience hassle-free in having compelling icons for your

We decided to have an idea factory. This factory, like the rest, needed raw materials. One of them was Icon Pack. We designed this icon pack for the first product of this big factory to be the first piece of the first product of this factory.

Not only that, if you don't find the icon you're looking for, feel free to request an icon to zumix.design@gmail.com

https://www.figma.com/community/file/989391380619215459/zumix-icon-pack%3A-Project-management-(Community)

