Payment Gateway Application

Hello e-commerce friend! 🤩

We proudly present the concept of a payment gateway 🤑 Just look at these shades of pale sun, jerky mint, and watermelon 🤤

Generally, e-commerce revolves around online payments, which, in their turn, may cause considerable security risks 😪

Financial frauds don’t sleep 😈 so integrating a payment gateway into your web store is the only way to protect your sensitive clients’ data 💣

Even though security is a key reason for such integration 🔑 a payment gateway can add much more value to your online store:

☑ Faster payment processing;
☑ Multiple payment options;
☑ Chargeback prevention;
☑ Recurring billing, etc.

The Dinarys team has vast experience in payment gateway development 😎 so if you look for a functional solution with an attractive UI design, you know who to contact 😏

For questions about work:

Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing

