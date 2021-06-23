Payment Gateway Application 🍉 😎 🛒

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello e-commerce friend! 🤩
We proudly present the concept of a payment gateway 🤑 Just look at these shades of pale sun, jerky mint, and watermelon 🤤
Generally, e-commerce revolves around online payments, which, in their turn, may cause considerable security risks 😪
Financial frauds don’t sleep 😈 so integrating a payment gateway into your web store is the only way to protect your sensitive clients’ data 💣
Even though security is a key reason for such integration 🔑 a payment gateway can add much more value to your online store:
☑ Faster payment processing;
☑ Multiple payment options;
☑ Chargeback prevention;
☑ Recurring billing, etc.
The Dinarys team has vast experience in payment gateway development 😎 so if you look for a functional solution with an attractive UI design, you know who to contact 😏
Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭
Thanks for watching! 😸🐶
Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛
For questions about work:
Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing