Music App Concept

Hello Dribbble community, i'm currently an UX/UI beginner :)

This is my latest Figma practice, which is inspired by Spotify interface design. I did this fictional project based on tremendous knowledge i learned from Coursera, Medium and of course from many inspirational works on Dribbble.

Any constructive feedbacks from you guys will help me a lot to pursue this wonderful career.

Thanks in advance !

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
