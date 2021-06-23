003 - Daily UI Challenge

#dailyui

003 UI task

What's the main focus for this LANDING Page? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)

My approach:

Making use of the album cover design of (G)-IDLE I have made during the creative coding QUT unit in the past semester (the flower on the left side) , I finally have the chance to showcase it on a landing page! ❤️

Tools 🔨:

Figma, P5Js

