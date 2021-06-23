Maxim Maevschi
Brazilero Animation

Healthwise

Maxim Maevschi
Brazilero Animation
Maxim Maevschi for Brazilero Animation
Hire Us
  • Save
Healthwise design flat motion cartoon health doctor medical animation illustration 2d character
Download color palette

Made with love by Brazilero Creative Studio
Client: Healthwise
Design: Maxim Maevschi / Ada Vishneva
Storyboard: Cristina Postica
Animation: Alex Botezatu
www.brazilerostudio.com
See the full project here: Healthwise

Brazilero Animation
Brazilero Animation
Engaging video stories for broadcast, and the web.
Hire Us

More by Brazilero Animation

View profile
    • Like