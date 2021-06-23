Brauzeugen – Micro Brewery Shop Page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the detail page for Brauzeugen beer shop. The visitor sees a preview of the beer with some flavour-text. Since they brew a new, limited edition beer every month, they sell out of it very quickly. Really enjoy working with those bold colours!
You can find more details in the second and third slide.
Let me know what you think!
Have a great day and take care ✌️,
Henry
