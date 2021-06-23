Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Coada

Jarvis | Logo Animation

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey there,
I'm glad to present the logo animation that was done for Jarvis. Many thanks to my friend Mihai who did this amazing job.

Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

8aa975ffc3073bb11f89142888b0f4c9
Rebound of
Jarvis | Final Logo
By Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
☼ Visual Identity for SaaS products
Hire Me

More by Oleg Coada

View profile
    • Like