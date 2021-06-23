Beny Pradana

Laundry App

Beny Pradana
Beny Pradana
  • Save
Laundry App branding ui mobile graphic design design figma app
Download color palette

This is my Laundry App design concept.
Hope you like it and please let me know what do you think about it.
.
Regards, @ben.prdn

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Beny Pradana
Beny Pradana
Like