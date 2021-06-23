Thaira Bouhid

Thinkific Activate

Branding work and website I did catered to Thinkific's enterprise customers and prospects called Thinkific Activate. The goal of the event was to support our audience in finding new ways to retain their customers through online education during the time of a world pandemic.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
