The Web People

Education Icon Set

The Web People
The Web People
Hire Me
  • Save
Education Icon Set graphic design design vector logo icon illustration web branding
Education Icon Set graphic design design vector logo icon illustration web branding
Download color palette
  1. Frame 8.jpg
  2. imac-pro-&-ipad-pro-mockup-scene@2x.png

Some fine Icons we had the pleasure of creating for one of our clients who is running an education center.

Drop us a message at hello@thewebpeople.in for collaboration.

The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
The Web People
The Web People
We Weave Your Digital Experience
Hire Me

More by The Web People

View profile
    • Like