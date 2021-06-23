Sedighe Fard

Icon Set

Sedighe Fard
Sedighe Fard
  • Save
Icon Set ux 2021 design ui illustration flat logo vector mobile app icon mobile app application app icongraphy icon set icons minimal
Download color palette

Icon set for Yourmarkethub application.✨

Sedighe Fard
Sedighe Fard

More by Sedighe Fard

View profile
    • Like