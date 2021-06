Landing Page - Sava Indo Jaya is Essential Oil Factory

Halo, welcome to my shot!

#freelance

Workflow :

1. Finding UX Problem in https://savaindojaya.com (June 19)

2. Identify Information Architecture

3. Wireframing for receive feedbacks

4. Design Hi-Fi

5. Prototyping for receive feedbacks (https://www.figma.com/proto/Uk97whqzt1r0UF0bCY8ojA/Sava-Indo-Jaya?node-id=40%3A0&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=12%3A2)

6. Slacing Design to Code

7. Upload to Hosting for report progress (http://muhammadbudhi.hasputraharapan.com/sava)

Tools :

1. Figma for concept and design

2. Whatsapp for communication

3. Sublime Text for text editor

4. Coding using HTML, CSS, Bootstrap 4, and JQuery

5. Lightroom Extension for auditing SEO and Performance

