Autumn Design

E - Card Concept For UI Design

Autumn Design
Autumn Design
  • Save
E - Card Concept For UI Design vector typography animation motion graphics graphic design 3d fintech apps fintech interactiondesign uxdesign uidesign glassmorphism logo illustration branding ux ui icon design app
Download color palette

Check out this Glass-Morphism modified e-card concept for UI Design.

Credits :
Due Credits to Malewicz on Youtube for explaining the process of this concept! Link for Malewicz's tutorial :
https://youtu.be/uRVnX0k593E

check out motion graphics video on behance

:https://www.behance.net/gallery/122239297/E-Card-Concept-For-UI-Design?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Autumn Design
Autumn Design

More by Autumn Design

View profile
    • Like