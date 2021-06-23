SURIYA S

Music Player UI Design

SURIYA S
SURIYA S
  • Save
Music Player UI Design songsuidesign musicui musicplayerui uidesign appdesign branding webdesign ui design dailyui ux figma uiux
Download color palette

This was my day9th UI Challenge. To design a music player. Kindly Share your thoughts.

SURIYA S
SURIYA S

More by SURIYA S

View profile
    • Like