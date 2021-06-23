Profile exploration for NepalisWhoDesign

Here's a brand new exploration I have made for the profile page of NepalisWhoDesign. Just wanted to move things a bit and see what can be done to making the works of the designers even more appealing.

Also added a new feature where potential employers can directly message the designers. All these features will take a while to materialize, but I can confirm we're on the right track.

Check out the existing version in the NepalisWhoDesign website.