David V Dorn

RestaurantPackage Design: Miyabi

David V Dorn
David V Dorn
  • Save
RestaurantPackage Design: Miyabi restaurant logo restaurant logo design asian food miyabi
Download color palette

I created the original design for the Miyabi: Japanese Cuisine restaurant logo. I also made the website, menus, business cards, and more. This is a sample of my Restaurant Package Design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
David V Dorn
David V Dorn

More by David V Dorn

View profile
    • Like