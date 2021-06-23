ipanadh

#explore37 - Eunoia.io | NFT Market App Design

#explore37 - Eunoia.io | NFT Market App Design
Hi Dribbblers!👋

This is my exploration of the NFT mobile market application design. This is an initial design such as application index, registration menu and application login

Share your thoughts in the comments below😊

Don't forget Press "L" for love.
Thanks!

