科甲坊-品牌标识

科甲坊-品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
“只有王家科第盛，街头高耸木牌坊。”在清代名士谈昌达的《竹枝词》中提到的这座牌坊，就是涪江、琼江交汇处的铜梁县安居古镇里早已消失的科甲坊。科甲坊豆干作为依托安居古镇的饮食行业，在设计上使用了亲切感较强的圆润笔触。在不失稳重的设计风格下多了一丝隐隐的亲切感。

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
