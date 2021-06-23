ohyayeh

致立之承奉｜書法

致立之承奉｜書法 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
古代文人連閒話家常的廢文也這麼猛
跟抄一波😅
寫得還不太熟練，獻醜了。
《致立之承奉》是宋代大書法家黃庭堅寫給友人的書信
除了頭尾的問候語，整篇都是黃庭堅與友人立之的閒話家常。
國立故宮博物院 National Palace Museum 翻譯
https://www.facebook.com/npmsouth/photos/a.1615705848665816/3104923979743988/?type=3

Jun 23, 2021
