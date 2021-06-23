🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
古代文人連閒話家常的廢文也這麼猛
跟抄一波😅
寫得還不太熟練，獻醜了。
《致立之承奉》是宋代大書法家黃庭堅寫給友人的書信
除了頭尾的問候語，整篇都是黃庭堅與友人立之的閒話家常。
國立故宮博物院 National Palace Museum 翻譯
https://www.facebook.com/npmsouth/photos/a.1615705848665816/3104923979743988/?type=3