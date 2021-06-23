Syafrini Nabilla
Plainthing Studio

Travel Service App Design

Syafrini Nabilla
Plainthing Studio
Syafrini Nabilla for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel Service App Design travelling tours map vacation photo tourism concept nature city mobile app skyblue blue travel service trip travel app minimal ui figma design
Travel Service App Design travelling tours map vacation photo tourism concept nature city mobile app skyblue blue travel service trip travel app minimal ui figma design
Travel Service App Design travelling tours map vacation photo tourism concept nature city mobile app skyblue blue travel service trip travel app minimal ui figma design
Download color palette
  1. Ticketic.png
  2. Ticketic.png
  3. Ticketic (1).png

Hello!

This is my new exploration for Travel Service App Design. Hope you guys like it ☺️

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like