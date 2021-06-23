Kung YuHan

蓼味-品牌标识

上不欺星辰，下不欺鬼神。知心两如此，然后何所陈。
食鱼味在鲜，食蓼味在辛。掘井须到流，结交须到头。
此语诚不谬，敌君三万秋。
蓼味的品牌名称即来源于贾岛的这首《不欺》
蓼味作为一家同时经营健康轻食与啤酒的混合实体自然需要一款中性的logo。考虑到店内Loft风格的装修和仅有两天的设计时间。采用了文字变形的形式。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
