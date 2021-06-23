🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
上不欺星辰，下不欺鬼神。知心两如此，然后何所陈。
食鱼味在鲜，食蓼味在辛。掘井须到流，结交须到头。
此语诚不谬，敌君三万秋。
蓼味的品牌名称即来源于贾岛的这首《不欺》
蓼味作为一家同时经营健康轻食与啤酒的混合实体自然需要一款中性的logo。考虑到店内Loft风格的装修和仅有两天的设计时间。采用了文字变形的形式。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318