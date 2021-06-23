Rafij Rahman Rohan

Fixama: Letter F Modern Logo Design

Fixama: Letter F Modern Logo Design brand identity branding logo design logo letter logo modern logo technology software tech mark symbol colorful shapes gradient minimalist modern f modern logo f monogram f letter logo letter f
Modern letter F logo design concept from archives, constructed out of 4 simple shapes. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

