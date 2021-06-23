Service (Animate) Web Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project: Service Base Business Platform Website.
Project Duration: 2 Month.
Project Link: https://jotokaj.com/
Web Base: WordPress.
Hello,
I'm a professional Web Designer with 3 years of experience.
I think I can make your expected website along with an animation page—everything you need. Even after finishing the website, I can provide you with PWA Apps (mobile apps) that can make your website more dedicated beyond the expectation.
I've recently done a project on websites. Please feel free to visit:
https://jotokaj.com/
https://chickendinnerbd.com/
https://mimisupermarket.org/
https://paradoxub.netlify.com/.
I've done the whole website in WordPress. I'm looking forward to working with you.
Thank you.