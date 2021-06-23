Service (Animate) Web Design

Project: Service Base Business Platform Website.

Project Duration: 2 Month.

Project Link: https://jotokaj.com/

Web Base: WordPress.

Hello,

I'm a professional Web Designer with 3 years of experience.

I think I can make your expected website along with an animation page—everything you need. Even after finishing the website, I can provide you with PWA Apps (mobile apps) that can make your website more dedicated beyond the expectation.

I've recently done a project on websites. Please feel free to visit:

https://jotokaj.com/

https://chickendinnerbd.com/

https://mimisupermarket.org/

https://paradoxub.netlify.com/.

I've done the whole website in WordPress. I'm looking forward to working with you.

Thank you.