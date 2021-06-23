Vyaguta 2.0 - Career Widgets

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here’s an exploration of some Vyaguta Widgets for Leapfroggers. Vyaguta is an internal tool we use in Leapfrog to manage projects, leaves, and career growth. Leapfroggers use Vyaguta every day at work not only for attendance and leaves but also to track their career progress and provide feedback.
Have thoughts about these widgets? Tell us all about it in the comments!
Thank you Aakash Raj Dahal for these amazing designs. ❤️
