Vyaguta 2.0 - Career Widgets

Here’s an exploration of some Vyaguta Widgets for Leapfroggers. Vyaguta is an internal tool we use in Leapfrog to manage projects, leaves, and career growth. Leapfroggers use Vyaguta every day at work not only for attendance and leaves but also to track their career progress and provide feedback.

Thank you Aakash Raj Dahal for these amazing designs. ❤️