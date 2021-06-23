🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
POYOLEE是代工转品牌的典型案例，因为主要面向欧美市场，所以设计之初就并未考虑过中英文结合的问题。将手绘与车线结合的风格，在明确纯手工这一品牌卖点的基础上也进一步突出了品牌的行业调性。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318