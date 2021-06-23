Face Verification Interaction for E-Wallet

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
This is a concept for a digital wallet we're working on. This flow in particular let users set up their Face ID to unblock the app as Multi-factor authentication.
Visit us at interactivelabs.com team
To stay in the loop with our projects, follow the Interactive Labs team