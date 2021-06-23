নিয়োগ বিজ্ঞপ্তি সোসাল মিডিয়া পোস্টার।

Follow me:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shuvo.subhasish/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/subhasish_shuvo/

[ Note: If you need this type of logo / Business card please contact me ]

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/sbiswas420

UpLabs: https://www.uplabs.com/sbiswas420​

Behance: https://www.behance.net/shuvo972

Freelancer: https://www.freelancer.com/u/Shuvo972

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shuvo972

______

You can check my logo Design tutorials:

Creative Logo Design Tutorial With letters G and 5 I #G5_logo_design.

https://youtu.be/7QvPeFHOEOU

Premium Business Logo Design With Letter K: https://youtu.be/ZtJ_shrLqKs

Creative Real Estate Logo Design with Letter 'K' I Best K letter logo Design Idea: https://youtu.be/LEBFNZ5bWDI

#H_letter_mark Design by Subhasish: https://youtu.be/lBrtFp4Bfa8

X letter mark Logo Design tutorial. #X_logomark , #X_letter_logo: https://youtu.be/us5bromfzy8

Abstract Logo Design Tutorial I #Creative_Logo #Logo_Design: https://youtu.be/RAfUR_HXOyo