ERATOFX—诗歌女神的优雅

ERATOFX是一家投资公司的的名字，ERATO本身是缪斯之一，掌管诗歌的女神。在设计时考虑了传统而带有希腊雕塑气质的女性形象。整体风格在照顾了名字的字面结合之余，古老而优雅的风格也很适宜作为金融类的标志。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318