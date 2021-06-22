Andika Astro | Logo Designer

Pet and point logo

Pet and point logo dual meaning cartoon pointer line locate puppy navigation paw map store care clinic cute location shop dog animal logo point pet
Pet point logo design
Combination of location symbols and dog shapes.

Interested in working together?
Reach me on DM or E-mail :
andikaastro01@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andika_astro

