Paymay - Family Website

Hi everyone!
I want to share my exploration of design called "Paymay". Paymay is a website about how to be a modern family and be shining in your family.
on this website I use black and white because I use the concept of shine, you will not look shining if you are not in the dark.
What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below!
Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below. Thank you!
Contact me if there is a project.
Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramasastrop.p/