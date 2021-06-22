Red Envelop Project 2021

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
“Li Xi” (giving lucky money) is a cherished custom in Vietnam and in some other Asian countries during the Tet holiday. The money wrapped in red envelopes carries wishes for health, luck and wealth of the givers to their beloved ones. People also use envelopes in blue or yellow, which all symbolize for luck, hope and prosperity. Besides, unicorn dance is one of another traditional performances at Tet holiday to celebrate the new year. Unicorn, a mythical creature, is believed to bring fortune and luck to homeowners. Unicorn had initially been a vicious animal but was tamed by a fairy, thus allegedly can keep evils and misfortunes away.