Red Envelop Project 2021

“Li Xi” (giving lucky money) is a cherished custom in Vietnam and in some other Asian countries during the Tet holiday. The money wrapped in red envelopes carries wishes for health, luck and wealth of the givers to their beloved ones. People also use envelopes in blue or yellow, which all symbolize for luck, hope and prosperity. Besides, unicorn dance is one of another traditional performances at Tet holiday to celebrate the new year. Unicorn, a mythical creature, is believed to bring fortune and luck to homeowners. Unicorn had initially been a vicious animal but was tamed by a fairy, thus allegedly can keep evils and misfortunes away.