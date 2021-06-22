x+android icon-xendroid logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is xendroid logo. It is the combine of x+android .
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This modern minimalist logo is available for sale in)
A logo is the face of your brand. It can be of many types. Such as lettermark, wordmark, symbolic...etc. It plays a vital role in your business. Nowadays, it becomes an important part of a company's identity. It is a valuable asset for your business.
Hire me 1: https://www.fiverr.com/share/b5w3DW
OR
Hire me 2: https://www.fiverr.com/share/w3LBYK
=THANK YOU=