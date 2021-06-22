Singing is my dream

Hello everyone, back again with me and the illustrations. After a long time I didn't upload my work, I'm back with a new work and of course different from the previous theme. For this time I involved a cute and funny animal, of course a cat. The story starts from the island is called cat's Island (this is only fiction) and on that island there is a beautiful and charming cat town. Want to know what other illustrations on this beautiful island look like?, keep an eye on my latest illustrations. then proceed with the Adobe Photoshop software. It took about 1 day to make. Yes, if you are interested in working with me for your illustration needs, I will be happy to help you. See you!