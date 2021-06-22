Kung YuHan

CHAN-品牌标识

CHAN-品牌标识
CHAN专注于服装设计及该领域内的产品发展。该品牌以干净简约的设计美学为人所熟知，新的品牌设计也延续了这一黑白色调与经典无衬线字体为主的视觉结构，体现了CHAN在设计中的个性与处理细节时的一丝不苟。极简的色彩和字体强调了CHAN工作室反对“过度设计”的态度

