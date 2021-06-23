Samurai Black + Red

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm participating in a Hero Complex Gallery show called 12x12. As you've already guessed, it's any art within a 12x12 area. I've been rewatching Samurai Jack lately and have been enjoying how how graphically charged it is.
I decided to take a crack at the old adversaries. I went through 4 different comps before deciding this was the way to go. Graphic, sumi inspired and minimalistic.
Attached are two comps that led to the final version.