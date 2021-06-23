Samurai Black + Red

I'm participating in a Hero Complex Gallery show called 12x12. As you've already guessed, it's any art within a 12x12 area. I've been rewatching Samurai Jack lately and have been enjoying how how graphically charged it is.

I decided to take a crack at the old adversaries. I went through 4 different comps before deciding this was the way to go. Graphic, sumi inspired and minimalistic.

Attached are two comps that led to the final version.