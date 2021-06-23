Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Samurai Black + Red

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
Samurai Black + Red cartoon network japan sumi design cartoon vector character design illustration ill samurai jack
Samurai Black + Red cartoon network japan sumi design cartoon vector character design illustration ill samurai jack
Samurai Black + Red cartoon network japan sumi design cartoon vector character design illustration ill samurai jack
Download color palette
  1. Samurai-Jack_Black-and-Red_Salvatier.jpg
  2. Samurai-Jack_Black-and-Red_Salvatier_1R.jpg
  3. Samurai-Jack_Black-and-Red_Salvatier_2R.jpg

I'm participating in a Hero Complex Gallery show called 12x12. As you've already guessed, it's any art within a 12x12 area. I've been rewatching Samurai Jack lately and have been enjoying how how graphically charged it is.

I decided to take a crack at the old adversaries. I went through 4 different comps before deciding this was the way to go. Graphic, sumi inspired and minimalistic.

Attached are two comps that led to the final version.

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like