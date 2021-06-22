Yoga Studio Website

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there!
I created a web design for a Yoga studio. I opted for using soothing colors that go along with the theme of relaxation and yoga.
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section! 🦔 🍄 🌳
