Flxrencia Emilia

Yoga Studio Website

Flxrencia Emilia
Flxrencia Emilia
Yoga Studio Website uiux ux ui branding pastel colors small business website small business studio wellness yoga studio web web design yoga
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png
  3. Frame 3.png
  4. Frame 4.png
  5. Frame 5.png

Hey there!

I created a web design for a Yoga studio. I opted for using soothing colors that go along with the theme of relaxation and yoga.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section! 🦔 🍄 🌳

UI Designer
Hire Me

