Jess Palmer

Anytime Electric Branding

Jess Palmer
Jess Palmer
Anytime Electric Branding typography design illustration vector branding logo graphic design
Rebrand for four generations of electrical expertise, resembling the heritage of a family business while aiming to add personality & modernize brand presence throughout touchpoints, from van design to workwear. Distinguishing them in the market of generic flavorless contractors. Designed workwear, branding, and commercial vans.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
