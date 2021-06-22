Simple Sensitive Sign Up

Daniel Edwins

Daily UI 001 – I created a simple sign up form that uses a full name and short name based on an article that Amir Khademi wrote about name structures across cultures. Additionally, this provides an intelligent SSO based on the email address. While less convenient than displaying the SSO up front, this helps prevent SSO clutter from multiple providers.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
