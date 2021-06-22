Simple Sensitive Sign Up

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI 001 – I created a simple sign up form that uses a full name and short name based on an article that Amir Khademi wrote about name structures across cultures. Additionally, this provides an intelligent SSO based on the email address. While less convenient than displaying the SSO up front, this helps prevent SSO clutter from multiple providers.