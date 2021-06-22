S. Laila Safitri
Matriks Studio

Sunrise River

S. Laila Safitri
Matriks Studio
S. Laila Safitri for Matriks Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Sunrise River webapp app design views landscape portrait mountain sunrise river adobe illustration figma 2d landing page branding motion graphics 3d illustration graphic design animation adobe xd
Download color palette

Hello Guys!
This is another illustration on dribble. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)

Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'
---------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate?
ma.trikstd@gmail.com

Thank you!

Matriks Studio
Matriks Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Matriks Studio

View profile
    • Like