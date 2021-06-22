Jess Palmer

Jinx Brewing Co. Tarot Card Packaging

Jinx Brewing Co. Tarot Card Packaging beer packaging logo graphic design branding visual art vector illustration design
Jinx Brewing Co. Tarot Card Packaging beer packaging logo graphic design branding visual art vector illustration design
Jinx Brewing Co. Tarot Card Packaging beer packaging logo graphic design branding visual art vector illustration design
Jinx makes beer approachable for everyone from beer nerds to first-time craft drinkers - it's an anti-fancy beverage! Each product & packaging is designed around a tarot card. We’re getting back to the roots of the brew with women at the forefront, the inventors of beer, once deemed witches and persecuted for cauldron concoctions. There should be a beer that’s fun for the ladies (and any anyone) in the marketplace!

