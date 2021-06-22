Jinx Brewing Co. Tarot Card Packaging

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jinx makes beer approachable for everyone from beer nerds to first-time craft drinkers - it's an anti-fancy beverage! Each product & packaging is designed around a tarot card. We’re getting back to the roots of the brew with women at the forefront, the inventors of beer, once deemed witches and persecuted for cauldron concoctions. There should be a beer that’s fun for the ladies (and any anyone) in the marketplace!