Tou Yia Xiong

ZOOSI APP DESIGN

Tou Yia Xiong
Tou Yia Xiong
  • Save
ZOOSI APP DESIGN vector illustrator branding graphic design shapes animals education learning kid flashcard children duolingo language ui charlie harper 2d art illustration geometric
Download color palette

Zoosi™ is an app that teaches the names of animals through gameplay with unique, colorful geometric art. The app concept expands from only flashcards to different games to learn the names of animals. The new direction supports more languages, too.

View full project at: https://touyiaxiong.myportfolio.com/zoosi-app-1

Tou Yia Xiong
Tou Yia Xiong

More by Tou Yia Xiong

View profile
    • Like