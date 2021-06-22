Russia - 3D Isometric illustration

For several days I have been working on this illustration from which I was inspired by the most important sites and elements of the Russian Federation, obviously I couldn't include them all, but here I leave you this isometric design

Feedback is welcome.

Made in Blender 2.93 🧡

