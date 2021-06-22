Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Russia - 3D Isometric illustration

Russia - 3D Isometric illustration building country city background soviet church red asia europe design isometric art low poly illustration 3d art blender 3d
For several days I have been working on this illustration from which I was inspired by the most important sites and elements of the Russian Federation, obviously I couldn't include them all, but here I leave you this isometric design
Feedback is welcome.
Made in Blender 2.93 🧡

