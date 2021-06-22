Creative Cuts - Online Courses Website Concept

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's Creative Cuts, another brother of Coursera, Udemy, Skillshare, FutureLearn, edX, etc.
Thanks for them whom do the online courses and spread the knowledge across anywhere in the world. And lovely that Thinkific has a new challenge for you and for me. If you missed that, follow the link below.
Have a nice day everyone 🌟
"Knowledge is power. Share it."
https://dribbble.com/shots/15861790-The-Thinkific-Knowledge-is-power-Share-it-challenge
