Joe N.

Creative Cuts - Online Courses Website Concept

Joe N.
Joe N.
  • Save
Creative Cuts - Online Courses Website Concept challenge thinkific illustration 3d illustration 3d ui design web design website education training online class online course daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

Here's Creative Cuts, another brother of Coursera, Udemy, Skillshare, FutureLearn, edX, etc.
Thanks for them whom do the online courses and spread the knowledge across anywhere in the world. And lovely that Thinkific has a new challenge for you and for me. If you missed that, follow the link below.

Have a nice day everyone 🌟

"Knowledge is power. Share it."
https://dribbble.com/shots/15861790-The-Thinkific-Knowledge-is-power-Share-it-challenge

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Joe N.
Joe N.

More by Joe N.

View profile
    • Like