Time to change the coffee.

Time to change the coffee.
Poster im working on to hang at work. Based off a A&P clock in the 40's. I'm going to change the tagline to " Time to change the coffee" since i'm not going to incorporate A&P. Painting it and posting a rebound soon!

Posted on May 1, 2011
