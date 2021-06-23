fattah setiawan

Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity brand identity b s d logodesign graphic design design branding logo
Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity brand identity b s d logodesign graphic design design branding logo
Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity brand identity b s d logodesign graphic design design branding logo
Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity brand identity b s d logodesign graphic design design branding logo
Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity brand identity b s d logodesign graphic design design branding logo
Dorrin Bissett School of Dance Brand Identity brand identity b s d logodesign graphic design design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png
  3. Untitled-3.png
  4. Untitled-4.png
  5. Untitled-5.png
  6. Untitled-6.png

Stationary - Wall sticker - logo design concept for Dorrin Bissett School of Dance. . “Design is where science and art break even.” —Robin Mathew

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like