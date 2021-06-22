Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Principles 1-30

I put together some of the best principles and heuristics I've come across through various books, articles, podcasts, and person experiences. These span life, business, and design principles. I designed these to have with me on my phone so I can reference them regularly and thought I would share the results!

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
