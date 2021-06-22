Syaiful Anshor

Link Builder Landingpage clean inspiration branding ux design saas design landingpage web design
After couple moon not push an update, today i just completed project UX for SAAS Landingpage.
Please check html version here https://syaiful-anshor.com/work/laapaa-landingpage/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
