fattah setiawan

Random Logo Experiment for Sale

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
Random Logo Experiment for Sale logo for sale graphic design geometric logodesign design branding logo
Random Logo Experiment for Sale logo for sale graphic design geometric logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png

Just another random experiment. And yes, for sale. 😄

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like