Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kung YuHan

绿浓田园-品牌标识

Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan
  • Save
绿浓田园-品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
Download color palette

绿农田园是一个互联网农业品牌。专营生态农业产品的种植与销售，也提供段时间的农场生活体验。经营理念是“种良心蔬菜，做善良农夫”。
该设计的主要目的事要在视觉上使客户从现有的互联网农业品牌中脱颖而出。在设计中KGdesign的团队采用了圆润饱满的手写字体与手绘的田园意象元素。圆润和粗壮的设计既保留了平易近人的品牌感受，也凸显出品牌的追求精致完美的态度与力量。该设计使用了复杂的颜色元素，将企业多元化的产品与兼容并蓄的企业理念精准的传达给客户。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan

More by Kung YuHan

View profile
    • Like