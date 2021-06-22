Iqbal Surya

Cofshop - Mobile apps coffee

Iqbal Surya
Iqbal Surya
  • Save
Cofshop - Mobile apps coffee branding art ui design apps mobile apps coffee apps graphic design coffee shop coffee ui mobile mobile design mobile ux website web minimal design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys, this is my exploration idea. I am creating a website about coffee. and then I'm creating with Figma for UI. what do you think about my design?

Give me love and feedback. thank

Iqbal Surya
Iqbal Surya

More by Iqbal Surya

View profile
    • Like